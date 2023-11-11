Stetson takes on UNLV after Blackmon’s 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (0-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (0-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the UNLV Rebels after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 109-54 victory over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

UNLV went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Rebels averaged 18.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 22.2 bench points last season.

Stetson went 17-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Hatters allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

