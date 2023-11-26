Stetson hits last 14 straight free throws, snaps 20-game losing streak to UCF, 85-82

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 26 points and Stetson made its last 14 straight from the free throw…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 26 points and Stetson made its last 14 straight from the free throw line to upset UCF 85-82 on Sunday.

UCF had won the last 20 straight meetings between the Florida rivals.

Tristan Gross hit a 3 with 6:16 left to tie the game at 58-58 and after Shemarri Allen scored at the basket, freshman Alex Doyle drilled his third 3 of the game to put the Hatters in front for good.

Stephan Swenson, who started the season hitting 1 of 23 from behind the 3-point arc, stroked a trey with four minutes left to make it 67-63 and the Hatters did not miss from the line to hold off the Knights, despite having three starters foul out in the final two minutes.

Stetson (4-2) was 22 of 24 from the free throw line for the game and 13 of its 25 made field goals were from behind the arc.

Blackmon was 7 of 13 from the field, hit 6 of 9 from deep and was 6 of 6 from the line. Swenson was 8 of 8 from the line and finished with 19 points with six rebounds, nine assists and four steals before fouling out late. Treyton Thompson added 12 points, eight rebounds and dished four assists.

UCF (4-2) shot 27 of 62 from the field, including 6 of 18 from distance, and was 22 of 28 from the line.

Jaylin Sellers, a junior transfer from Ball State, put up a career-high 34 points to lead UCF and has now scored 20 points or more in five of his first six games as a Knight. Darius Johnson scored 15 points with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Allen finished with 11 points.

Stetson returns home to host Coastalga Wednesday. UCF plays host to Lipscomb Saturday.

