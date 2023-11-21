Stetson Hatters take on the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Stetson went 17-14 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Hatters gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Chippewas have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Central Michigan is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

