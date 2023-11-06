Stanford tips off season at home against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -22; over/under is 144.5…

CSU Northridge Matadors at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -22; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal open the season at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Stanford finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Cardinal allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

CSU Northridge finished 4-17 in Big West action and 0-14 on the road last season. The Matadors averaged 6.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

