Stanford takes on No. 20 Arkansas in Nassau, Bahamas

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in Nassau, Bahamas.

Stanford went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinal averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Razorbacks averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 31.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

