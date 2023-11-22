Stanford takes on No. 20 Arkansas in Nassau, Bahamas

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -6.5; over/under is…

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal play the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in Nassau, Bahamas.

Stanford went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinal allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Razorbacks averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 19.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.