Stanford plays Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (3-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines and the Stanford Cardinal play at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cardinal have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 scoring 85.0 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Wolverines are 3-2 in non-conference play. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Stanford’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.0 more points per game (86.6) than Stanford allows (77.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is scoring 17.0 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinal. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Stanford.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 19.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 18.2 points for Michigan.

