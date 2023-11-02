Stanford opens season at home against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -21.5; over/under is 142…

CSU Northridge Matadors at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -21.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal host the CSU Northridge Matadors in the season opener.

Stanford finished 14-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Cardinal gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

CSU Northridge finished 7-25 overall with a 0-14 record on the road last season. The Matadors allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

