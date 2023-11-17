Live Radio
Stanford hosts Eastern Washington after Coward’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Stanford Cardinal (2-1)

Stanford, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Stanford Cardinal after Cedric Coward scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-73 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Stanford went 9-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Eastern Washington went 23-11 overall with a 10-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 5.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

