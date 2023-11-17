Stanford hosts Eastern Washington after Coward’s 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Stanford Cardinal (2-1) Stanford, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13; over/under…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Stanford Cardinal (2-1)

Stanford, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -13; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Stanford Cardinal after Cedric Coward scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-73 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Stanford went 9-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Eastern Washington went 23-11 overall with a 10-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 5.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

