Stanford Cardinal begin season at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -22; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal host the CSU Northridge Matadors in the season opener.

Stanford finished 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

CSU Northridge finished 0-14 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Matadors averaged 63.4 points per game last season, 25.4 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

