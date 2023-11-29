Stafford, Valparaiso Beacons square off against the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (5-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is…

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs take on Isaiah Stafford and the Valparaiso Beacons in MVC action.

The Beacons are 4-1 in home games. Valparaiso averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Drake scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is shooting 35.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 8.0 points for Valparaiso.

DeVries is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.2 points for Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

