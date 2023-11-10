St. Thomas hosts Idaho State after Parker’s 21-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies…

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Brayden Parker scored 21 points in Idaho State’s 92-36 win over the Warner Pacific Knights.

St. Thomas finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Tommies averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

Idaho State finished 4-12 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shot 45.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

