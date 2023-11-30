St. John’s set for road matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces St. John’s in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. St. John’s scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 7.5 points for West Virginia.

Joel Soriano is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points for St. John’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

