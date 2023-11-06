St. John’s (NY) Red Storm begin season at home against the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s (NY) Red Storm host the Stony Brook Seawolves for the season opener.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Red Storm averaged 15.2 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Stony Brook went 3-13 on the road and 11-22 overall last season. The Seawolves allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

