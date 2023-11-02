St. John’s (NY) opens season at home against Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s…

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s (NY) Red Storm begin the season at home against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

St. John’s (NY) finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Red Storm gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Stony Brook went 3-13 on the road and 11-22 overall last season. The Seawolves gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

