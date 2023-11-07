St. John’s (NY) hosts Stony Brook for season opener

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Stony Brook Seawolves at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -18.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s (NY) Red Storm begin the season at home against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

St. John’s (NY) finished 11-5 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Red Storm gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Stony Brook went 7-13 in CAA games and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Seawolves averaged 4.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

