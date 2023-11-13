St. John’s (NY) hosts Michigan following Tschetter’s 20-point game

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0) New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Will Tschetter scored 20 points in Michigan’s 92-62 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Red Storm averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 21.7 bench points last season.

Michigan finished 18-16 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

