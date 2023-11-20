St Francis (PA) takes down Pittsburgh-Greensburg 77-63

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cam Gregory scored 19 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 77-63 on Monday night. Gregory…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cam Gregory scored 19 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 77-63 on Monday night.

Gregory also added three steals for the Red Flash (1-4). Aaron Talbert scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Eli Wilborn shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Matthew Marinchak led the Bobcats in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jackson Byer added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Pittsburgh-Greensburg. Trent Rozich also had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

