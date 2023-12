Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Albany…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, November 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Albany at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

BTN — Merrimack at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Rutgers

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — LIU Post at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Miami (Ohio)

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Ohio

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: Final Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — BBWAA Cy Young Awards

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Carolina

10 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Venezuela, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Korea, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Belgium vs. Serbia, Brussels

3:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Mali, Group B, Surabaya, Indonesia

3:50 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Panama, Group A, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

