Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, November 21

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Lehigh at Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: TBD, Beach Bracket – Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: James Madison vs. S. Illinois, Riviera Division – Semifinal, Cancun, Mexico

7 p.m.

ACCN — La Salle at Duke

BTN — UMBC at Maryland

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Fresno St. vs. New Mexico St., Riviera Division – Semifinal, Cancun, Mexico

9 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — Bowling Green at W. Michigan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Buffalo

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike EYBL Scholastic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Pleasant Grove, Utah

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Philadelphia (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10 p.m.

TNT — Utah at LA Lakers (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mali vs. Mexico, Round of 16, Surabaya, Indonesia

3:20 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. U.S., Round of 16, Bandung, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Venezuela, Round of 16, Bandung, Indonesia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Wales vs. Turkey, Group D, Cardiff, Wales

3:20 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Uzbekistan, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Senegal, Round of 16, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals: Canada vs. Finland

_____

