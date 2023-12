Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. FS1 — Wisconsin…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, November 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Providence

7 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse

BTN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Penn St.

ESPN — State Farm Champions Classic: Duke vs. Michigan St., Chicago

FS2 — Mississippi Valley St. at UConn

8 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Illinois

9 p.m.

FS2 — South Dakota at DePaul

PAC-12N — Milwaukee at Colorado

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — State Farm Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Chicago

10 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Creighton

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at E. Michigan

ESPN2 — Toledo at Bowling Green

ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — BBWAA Managers of the Year

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Oklahoma City (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Poland, Group D, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. New Caledonia, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

3:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Venezuela, Group F, Bandung, Indonesia

3:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Korea, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

