Sports on TV for Thursday, November 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Texas…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, November 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Butler

7 p.m.

BTN — New Orleans at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Creighton at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — Hawaii vs. Utah, Salt Lake City

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Riverside at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Missouri at Virginia

SECN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Duke at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Alabama at Syracuse

CBSSN — Michigan St. at DePaul

ESPN — ACC/SEC Challenge: South Carolina at North Carolina

ESPN2 — ACC/SEC Challenge: Arkansas at Florida St.

SECN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Boston College at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at SMU

9 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Texas A&M at Wake Forest

ESPN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Virginia Tech at LSU

SECN — ACC/SEC Challenge: Clemson at Auburn

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Investec South African Open Championship, First Round, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany Golf Course, New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Second Round, Victoria GC and Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NABTV — Indiana at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli at Abha

6:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs. Mali, Third-Place Match, Surakarta, Indonesia

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Next Gen Finals Round Robin

12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Next Gen Finals Round Robin

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.