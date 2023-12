Sports on TV for Monday, November 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Oakland…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

7 p.m.

BTN — W. Illinois at Wisconsin

CBSSN — New Hampshire at UConn

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Minnesota

ESPN — Chicago at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham

3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.