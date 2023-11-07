Spillers scores 16, Appalachian State knocks off Oakland City 87-49

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 16 points to help Appalachian State defeat Oakland City 87-49 on Tuesday night…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 16 points to help Appalachian State defeat Oakland City 87-49 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Spillers also added seven rebounds for the Mountaineers. Christopher Mantis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory was 2 of 7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Sam Muller led the way for the Mighty Oaks with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Hunter Johnson added nine points for Oakland City. Josh Williams also had seven points.

Appalachian State’s next game is Saturday against Northern Illinois on the road.

