Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Spillers' 15 help Appalachian…

Spillers’ 15 help Appalachian State down East Tennessee State 72-61

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 15 points as Appalachian State beat East Tennessee State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Spillers had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Mountaineers (5-2). Jordan Marsh shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Myles Tate shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jadyn Parker finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Buccaneers (3-4). Justice Smith added 12 points and two steals for East Tennessee State. Ebby Asamoah also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up