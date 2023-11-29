Spillers’ 15 help Appalachian State down East Tennessee State 72-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 15 points as Appalachian State beat East Tennessee State 72-61 on Wednesday night.…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 15 points as Appalachian State beat East Tennessee State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Spillers had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Mountaineers (5-2). Jordan Marsh shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Myles Tate shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jadyn Parker finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Buccaneers (3-4). Justice Smith added 12 points and two steals for East Tennessee State. Ebby Asamoah also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

