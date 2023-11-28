Southern visits No. 3 Marquette after Kolek’s 22-point game

Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -31; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -31; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Marquette faces the Southern Jaguars after Tyler Kolek scored 22 points in Marquette’s 78-75 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Marquette is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 1-5 in road games. Southern gives up 87.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.5 points per game.

Marquette scores 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 Southern allows. Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 67.3% for Marquette.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 18.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.3 points for Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

