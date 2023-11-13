Southern visits No. 12 Arizona after Joseph’s 22-point game

Southern Jaguars (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31; over/under is…

Southern Jaguars (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 22 points in Southern’s 85-71 win against the UNLV Rebels.

Arizona went 28-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Southern finished 5-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Jaguars averaged 8.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

