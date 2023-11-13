Live Radio
Southern Utah visits Utah State following Osobor’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:44 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Great Osobor scored 22 points in Utah State’s 72-66 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

Utah State went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 26-9 overall. The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Utah finished 11-6 in WAC action and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Thunderbirds gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

