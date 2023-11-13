Southern Utah visits Utah State following Osobor’s 22-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Great Osobor scored 22 points in Utah State’s 72-66 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

Utah State went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 26-9 overall. The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Utah finished 11-6 in WAC action and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Thunderbirds gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

