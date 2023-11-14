Southern Utah takes on Utah State following Johnson’s 22-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -15.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Utah State Aggies after Prophet Johnson scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 108-73 win against the Life Pacific Warriors.

Utah State finished 26-9 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Aggies averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Southern Utah finished 5-8 on the road and 24-13 overall a season ago. The Thunderbirds averaged 7.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.