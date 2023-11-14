Live Radio
Southern Utah takes on Utah State following Johnson’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:44 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (1-1)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Utah State Aggies after Prophet Johnson scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 108-73 win against the Life Pacific Warriors.

Utah State finished 26-9 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Aggies averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Southern Utah finished 5-8 on the road and 24-13 overall a season ago. The Thunderbirds averaged 7.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

