Southern Miss visits UAB after Ivory’s 32-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at UAB Blazers (4-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at UAB Blazers (4-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the UAB Blazers after Donovan Ivory scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 90-84 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Blazers have gone 2-2 at home. UAB allows 73.4 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Southern Miss is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

UAB averages 71.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 64.1 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 67.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.4 UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Blazers. Javian Davis is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 64.3% for UAB.

Austin Crowley is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Ivory is averaging 14.0 points for Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.