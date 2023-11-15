Live Radio
Southern Miss takes down Xavier (La.) 76-45

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 10:51 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cobie Montgomery had 11 points in Southern Miss’ 76-45 win over Xavier (Louisiana) on Wednesday night.

Montgomery also added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Donovan Ivory scored 11 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Victor Hart shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Gold Nuggets were led in scoring by Cory Wells, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Jathen Ross added 10 points and three steals for Xavier. In addition, Jeremy Lindsey finished with seven points and two steals.

