Southern Miss hosts Mayo and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Zeke Mayo scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 73-71 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Miss scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit League with 11.4 assists per game led by Mayo averaging 3.6.

Southern Miss averages 65.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 76.6 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is shooting 34.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 11.8 points for Southern Miss.

Mayo is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 14.2 points for South Dakota State.

