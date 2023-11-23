Southern Indiana visits Proctor and No. 9 Duke

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Duke Blue Devils (4-1) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Duke Blue Devils (4-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Tyrese Proctor scored 22 points in Duke’s 95-66 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-1 in home games. Duke is second in the ACC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 10.8.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Southern Indiana is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duke averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Jack Mielke averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 12.3 points for Southern Indiana.

