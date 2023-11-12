Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to host the Chicago State Cougars Sunday

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2)
Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host the Chicago State Cougars.
Southern Indiana finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Screaming Eagles averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.
Chicago State finished 11-20 overall with a 3-20 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
