Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to host the Chicago State Cougars Sunday

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host the Chicago State Cougars.

Southern Indiana finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Screaming Eagles averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.

Chicago State finished 11-20 overall with a 3-20 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

