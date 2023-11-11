Southern Indiana and Chicago State set for out-of-conference contest

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Southern Indiana for a non-conference matchup.

Southern Indiana went 16-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago State finished 3-20 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

