Southern Illinois wins 88-57 against Kentucky State

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 20 points as Southern Illinois beat Kentucky State 88-57 in the season opener on Monday night.

Johnson shot 8 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Salukis. Jovan Stulic shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Clarence Rupert finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Thorobreds were led by Lavar Miller Jr., who posted 19 points. Joseph Owens added eight points, two steals and two blocks for Kentucky State. Morgan Brewer also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Southern Illinois next plays Friday against Queens at home, and Kentucky State will visit Tennessee State on Thursday.

