Southern Illinois faces No. 22 James Madison in Cancun, Mexico

James Madison Dukes (4-0) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5;…

James Madison Dukes (4-0) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis play the No. 22 James Madison Dukes in Cancun, Mexico.

Southern Illinois went 23-10 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

James Madison finished 22-11 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Dukes gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

