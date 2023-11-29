South Florida visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 40-point performance

South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Hofstra Pride (4-2)
Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the South Florida Bulls after Tyler Thomas scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-92 overtime win against the High Point Panthers.
The Pride are 1-1 on their home court. Hofstra averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.
South Florida went 5-10 in AAC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 19.6 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
