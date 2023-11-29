South Florida visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 40-point performance

South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Hofstra Pride (4-2) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on…

South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Hofstra Pride (4-2)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the South Florida Bulls after Tyler Thomas scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-92 overtime win against the High Point Panthers.

The Pride are 1-1 on their home court. Hofstra averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

South Florida went 5-10 in AAC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 19.6 bench points last season.

