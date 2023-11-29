Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Florida visits Hofstra…

South Florida visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 40-point performance

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 3:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Hofstra Pride (4-2)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the South Florida Bulls after Tyler Thomas scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-92 overtime win against the High Point Panthers.

The Pride are 1-1 on their home court. Hofstra averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

South Florida went 5-10 in AAC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 19.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up