South Florida visits Hofstra after Thomas’ 40-point outing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 3:44 AM

South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Hofstra Pride (4-2)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the South Florida Bulls after Tyler Thomas scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 97-92 overtime victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Pride have gone 1-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 6.0.

South Florida went 4-7 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

