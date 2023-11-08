South Florida Bulls take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in cross-conference game

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Florida Bulls…

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Florida Bulls host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in out-of-conference play.

South Florida went 9-9 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Bulls averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

South Carolina State finished 1-19 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

