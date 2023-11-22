South Dakota State wins 65-54 over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had 16 points in South Dakota State’s 65-54 win over Southern Miss on Wednesday…

Mayo also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-4). Charlie Easley scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Nate Barnhart went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding three blocks.

Austin Crowley led the way for the Golden Eagles (2-4) with 18 points. Victor Hart added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Southern Miss. Donovan Ivory also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

