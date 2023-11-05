South Dakota State Jackrabbits start season at home against the Akron Zips

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1; over/under…

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Akron Zips for the season opener.

South Dakota State went 10-2 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Akron went 14-6 in MAC play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Zips averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 27.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

