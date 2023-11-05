Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State Jackrabbits…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits start season at home against the Akron Zips

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Akron Zips for the season opener.

South Dakota State went 10-2 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Akron went 14-6 in MAC play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Zips averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 27.3 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up