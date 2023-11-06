South Dakota State hosts Akron to start season

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under…

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits begin the season at home against the Akron Zips.

South Dakota State finished 19-13 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Akron finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 5-6 on the road. The Zips gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

