South Dakota State hosts Akron to open season

Akron Zips at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Akron Zips in the season opener.

South Dakota State finished 10-2 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Jackrabbits averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

Akron went 14-6 in MAC action and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Zips averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 27.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

