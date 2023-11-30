South Dakota State faces Towson

Towson Tigers (3-4) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Towson Tigers (3-4) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits are 3-4 in non-conference play. South Dakota State averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Tigers have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Towson is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State scores 76.3 points, 12.7 more per game than the 63.6 Towson gives up. Towson averages 58.4 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 72.4 South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Luke Appel is shooting 50.7% and averaging 13.4 points for South Dakota State.

Tyler Tejada is averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Charles Thompson is averaging 9.3 points for Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

