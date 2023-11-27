Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State earns…

South Dakota State earns 92-70 win against Mount Marty

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel scored 16 points as South Dakota State beat NAIA-member Mount Marty 92-70 on Monday night.

Appel finished 7 of 12 from the field for the Jackrabbits (3-4). Bubz Alvarez scored 14 points and added three steals. William Kyle III finished with 13 points.

Cole Bowen finished with 22 points for the Lancers. Tash Lunday added 17 points and eight rebounds for Mount Marty. Aiden Jensen also recorded six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up