South Dakota State earns 92-70 win against Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel scored 16 points as South Dakota State beat NAIA-member Mount Marty 92-70 on Monday night.

Appel finished 7 of 12 from the field for the Jackrabbits (3-4). Bubz Alvarez scored 14 points and added three steals. William Kyle III finished with 13 points.

Cole Bowen finished with 22 points for the Lancers. Tash Lunday added 17 points and eight rebounds for Mount Marty. Aiden Jensen also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

