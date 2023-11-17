South Dakota plays VMI in Glendale, Arizona

VMI Keydets (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-1)
Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -6.5; over/under is 152.5
BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes square off against the VMI Keydets in Glendale, Arizona.
South Dakota went 12-19 overall with a 6-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Coyotes averaged 4.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
VMI went 7-25 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Keydets averaged 5.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.