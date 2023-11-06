South Dakota knocks off NAIA’s Mount Marty 85-53

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Bostyn Holt had 16 points in South Dakota’s 85-53 win over NAIA-member Mount Marty on Monday…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Bostyn Holt had 16 points in South Dakota’s 85-53 win over NAIA-member Mount Marty on Monday night.

Holt also had five rebounds for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns scored 16 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Lahat Thioune shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tash Lunday led the Lancers (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Micah Johnson added eight points and two steals for Mount Marty. In addition, Rugby Ryken had seven points.

NEXT UP

South Dakota’s next game is Friday against UT Rio Grande Valley, and Mount Marty visits North Dakota State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.