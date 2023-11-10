South Dakota Coyotes square off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (1-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

South Dakota finished 12-19 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Coyotes gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 15-17 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Vaqueros averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

