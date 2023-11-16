South Dakota Coyotes and the VMI Keydets square off

VMI Keydets (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes…

VMI Keydets (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-1)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will square off against the VMI Keydets at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

South Dakota finished 12-19 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Coyotes averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

VMI finished 7-25 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Keydets averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

